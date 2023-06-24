(CNN) — Human remains were found Saturday in Southern California near the area where investigators have been searching for missing British actor Julian Sands, according to authorities.

“Civilian hikers contacted the Fontana Sheriff’s Station after they discovered human remains in the Mt. Baldy wilderness,” the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. Investigators say positive identification of the remains should be completed next week.

