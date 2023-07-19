(CNN) — This weekend, the movies belong to dolls and doom.

It’s the cinematic event of the summer: Greta Gerwig’s splashy pink romp “Barbie” and Christopher Nolan’s “emotionally devastating” three-hour epic “Oppenheimer” will roll out in theaters this Thursday. Aside from their prestige-y creative teams, the films have little in common, but dedicated cinephiles are devoting a full day of their lives to both. (“Barbie” is being released by Warner Bros., which shares parent company Warner Bros. Discovery with CNN.)