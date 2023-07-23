(CNN) — When the miniseries “Roots” debuted on ABC in January 1977, it created a powerful moment in American culture that remains significant today.

The eight-night television event is one of the highest rated programs in history, with more than 100 million viewers tuning in for the final episode. “Roots” was nominated for 37 Emmy Awards and won nine. It also received a Peabody Award and the Golden Globe for best TV drama.