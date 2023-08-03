(CNN) — Nothing particularly dramatic happens during “Heartstopper,” the British teen drama that returns for its second season this week. And that alone, oddly, makes the show – which the San Francisco Chronicle rightly dubbed “the anti-‘Euphoria’” – feel somehow revolutionary, even more so a year after its US debut.

The first season of the series, adapted by director Euros Lyn and writer Alice Oseman from the latter’s graphic novel, centered primarily on the budding romance between Charlie (Joe Locke), a shy openly gay boy; and Nick (Kit Connor), a rugby star who is just coming to grips with his sexuality.