Hire Adam Scott to walk your dog or Natasha Lyonne for crossword help to benefit crews affected by Hollywood strikes

SAG-AFTRA members and supporters are seen here in New York in August. Several actors are offering experiences to the highest bidder in the Union Solidarity Coalition’s new eBay auction in an effort to help crew members who’ve lost their healthcare.

 John Lamparski/Getty Images

(CNN) — In an effort to help crew members who’ve lost their healthcare due to Hollywood strike-related shutdowns, several actors – including Adam Scott, Natasha Lyonne, Lena Dunham, John Lithgow and Bob Odenkirk, among others – are offering experiences to the highest bidder in the Union Solidarity Coalition’s new eBay auction.

That’s right Scott to walk your dog (only if you’re Los Angeles-based), and according to the description, you can take photos and videos and even join him on the walk.