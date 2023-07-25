Helen Mirren transforms into influential Israeli prime minister Golda Meir in first trailer for ‘Golda’

(CNN) — Dame Helen Mirren’s impressive transformation into Israel’s first female prime minister Golda Meir is showcased in Tuesday’s new trailer for the upcoming film “Golda.”

“In 1973, the leader of the most contested region in the world is Golda Meir,” reads text that is splashed across the screen in the trailer’s opening, before Mirren is seen embodying the powerful political figure as she prepares to address the state of Israel.