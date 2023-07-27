(CNN) — Disney’s latest renovation of “Haunted Mansion” is certainly clever in building off the foundation of the theme-park ride, with a darker streak than the last stab 20 years ago that starred Eddie Murphy. Yet even with a solid cast yielding good moments, there’s a general flatness to it, and a sense the movie is seeking to scare up what it can in theaters before settling into its natural haunting grounds on Disney+.

The last “Haunted Mansion,” from 2003, came a few months after the success of “Pirates of the Caribbean” (which spawned four sequels). While it performed reasonably well at the box office, the one-two punch spoke to the limits of spinning magic out of Disneyland attractions.