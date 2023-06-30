(CNN) — An unnamed witness has said “Rust” film armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed “transferred a small bag of cocaine” after returning from a police interview on the day of the “Rust” fatal shooting, according to a motion filed by prosecutors Thursday.

The new filing comes after prosecutors last week charged Gutierrez Reed with tampering with evidence in relation to the shooting death of the movie’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, according to an amended complaint filed last week. The charge is in addition to two counts of involuntary manslaughter filed against Gutierrez Reed earlier this year.