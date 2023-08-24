(CNN) — As underdog car-racing movies go, think of “Gran Turismo” as “Nerd v. Ferrari.” Solidly assembled but less stirring than it should be – in part because it takes too many laps – the film moves, ironically, too slow to deliver as a big-screen attraction but might fare better with its eventual pitstops on at-home platforms.

There’s also a game component to this fact-based story, adding to the symmetry Sony’s movie division previously exploited on “Uncharted” with PlayStation, which is in the midst of an aggressive game-to-screen push in movies as well as TV (see “The Last of Us” and “Twisted Metal”).