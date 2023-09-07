‘Gossip Girl’ star Taylor Momsen recalls ‘alienating’ experiences as child actor

(CNN) — “Gossip Girl” star Taylor Momsen has opened up about how “alienating” she found being a child actor.

At the start of her career, Momsen appeared as Cindy Lou Who in the 2000 movie “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” directed by Ron Howard and starring Jim Carrey.