(CNN) — Winging back to Amazon more than four years after its debut, “Good Omens” relies on the genial interactions of its cast in a whimsical trip filtered through the strange millennia-spanning relationship between an angel and demon. The plot, in fact, is practically irrelevant in this six-episode second season, other than providing the excuse for Michael Sheen and David Tennant’s heavenly reunion.

At times coming across like a cheekier version of “History of the World” with representatives of Heaven and Hell as guides, the adaptation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s novel again features Gaiman (“The Sandman”) as a producer along with Douglas Mackinnon, who directed all the episodes.