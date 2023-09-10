‘Good Morning America’ anchor Robin Roberts marries Amber Laign in ‘intimate’ backyard ceremony

Amber Laign, left, and Robin Roberts are pictured in New York City in 2022.

 Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

(CNN) — Robin Roberts and Amber Laign are officially married.

“An intimate, magical wedding ceremony in our backyard followed by a joyous reception…ohhhh the dancing!!” Roberts wrote on Instagram on Sunday, next to a photo of herself and Laign holding hands in their wedding gowns.