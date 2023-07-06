(CNN) — George Tickner, a founding member of the rock group Journey who left the band in the mid-1970s to pursue a career in medicine, has died, his former bandmate Neal Schon said on Facebook. Tickner was 76, per Schon.

Tickner was a rhythm guitarist in Journey, which he joined after previously playing in the psych-rock band Frumious Bandersnatch with future Journey bandmate Ross Valory. Initially, Journey was formed along with Schon and Greg Rolie, who played in Santana, as a “premier backing band” for established acts in San Francisco, according to Sirius XM classic rock host Dean Baldwin.