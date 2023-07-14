(CNN) — Oscar winner George Clooney has joined the chorus of artists calling for change as actors hit the picket lines in their first strike against film and television studios since 1980.

“This is an inflection point in our industry,” Clooney told CNN in a statement on Friday. “Actors and writers in large numbers have lost their ability to make a living. For our industry to survive that has to change. For actors that journey starts now.”

