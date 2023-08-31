WALLA WALLA, Wash. - It's another event our area has been anticipating this summer - the 2023 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days.
This year's theme is 'Fun in Fairadise' and people came streaming into the gates on opening day ready to have just that.
Wednesday was opening day at the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days and with this year's theme, people have plenty of ways to get in the fair spirit.
"We're 157 years old this year, which is the oldest in the State of Washington," said fair General Manager Greg Lybeck. "We're excited. We have a good show. We have a lot of good entertainment. We have strolling acts, we have stationary acts -- we've got five shows a day."
The fair's theme is centered around legendary group, The Beach Boys. The band will open the 2023 fair Wednesday night for one night only and is set to keep fans entertained with more than 50 plus years of hit songs.
If you'd rather hear the roar of engines or face the bucking bulls and broncos --
"After the Beach Boys, we've got demo derby and three nights of rodeo," Lybeck said.
If you're a foodie, there's plenty of places for every tastebud in your family.
"Here is our strawberry and marionberry funnel cake," said food vendor Kim Barr. "Over there it's our whole island combo and our noodles and chicken."
Barr runs Hawaiian Teriyaki and Candyland. She said the Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days is one of her favorite times of the year.
"We do multiple fairs," Barr said. "We've been in the business for 37 years this year and we have been at this fair since 1991."
The fair is also a chance for young people to show off their passions. Working with animals and showing animals is what some kids call their pride and joy.
A young brother and sister we talked to said they love showing off their family's animals during the fair and stopping by to get some ice cream or another treat before they leave for the day.
ADMISSION INFORMATION
General Admission
- Adult (ages 13 +): $12
- Kids (ages 6-12): $7
- Seniors (ages 65 +): $7
- Children (ages 0-5): Free
- Family Pass: $25 *2 Adults and 2 Kids
- Season Pass: $40 *1 person for all days of the fair
Event Admission
- The Beach Boys: $55-$82
- Demo Derby: $26-$34
- 4-Day Event Package: $90 *admission to Demo Derby and all 3 PRCA Rodeo Events
- PRCA Rodeo: $18-$25
- Rodeo Package : $60 *all 3 nights of PRCA Rodeo including gate admission
FAIR DAILY SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Wednesday, August 30: Free admission until 3 p.m., Sponsored by Pepsi
Gates Open: 11am - 11pm
PEPSI STAGE
- 3:00pm – 3:30pm Royalty Dancers
- 4:00pm – 5:00pm Maggie Phelps
- 6:00pm - 8:00pm Sam Leyde Band – Country & Rock
BANNER BANK / WILDHORSE MANY WATERS STAGE
- 9:30pm – 11:30pm The Hankers - Country, Blues, Southern Rock, Bluegrass
P1FCU ARENA
- 7:00pm-9:45pm The Beach Boys
KETCH PEN BEER GARDEN
4:00pm- 11:00pm Open
PAVILION – ARTISTS IN ACTION
- 11:00am – 1:00pm Ellen Heath – Watercolors
- 11:00am – 3:00pm Jeff Wagner – Pastels
- 3:00pm – 4:00pm TBA
- 4:00pm – 6:00pm Joyce Anderson - Watercolors
- 6:00pm – 10:00pm John Knapp – Pastel Demonstration
- 7:00pm – 10:00pm Susan Price - Watercolors
FRONTIER JUNCTION
- 4:30pm – 5:00pm Dangerous Feats of Comedy
- 6:00pm - 6:30pm Dangerous Feats of Comedy
- 8:00pm – 8:30pm Dangerous Feats of Comedy
ROVING ACTS
- 4:30pm – 5:00pm The Throw Zone - Juggling
- 6:00pm – 7:00pm Hillia Hula - Hula Hoop stunts
- 6:00pm – 6:30pm The Throw Zone - Juggling
- 7:30pm – 8:30pm Hillia Hula - Hula Hoop stunts
- 7:30pm – 8:00pm The Throw Zone - Juggling
- 9:00pm – 10:00pm Hillia Hula - Hula Hoop stunts
- 9:00pm – 9:30pm The Throw Zone - Juggling
MANY WATERS LAWN AREA
- 12:00pm – 12:30pm Barnyard Racers
- 2:00pm – 2:30pm Barnyard Racers
- 4:00pm – 4:30pm Barnyard Racers
- 5:30pm - 6:00pm Barnyard Racers
- 7:30pm – 8:00pm Barnyard Racers
MIDWAY LAWN AREA
- 4:30pm – 5:00pm Max Power & Nitro
- 7:00pm – 7:30pm Max Power & Nitro
- 9:30pm - 10:00pm Max Power & Nitro
BARN 2
- 11:00am – 11:00pm Walk on the Wild Side
KIDS FARM CENTER/BARN AREA
- 11:00am- 7:00pm Kids Farm Center
- 11:00am-7:00pm Antique Tractors
NORTH OF EXPO BUILDING
- 11:00am-7:00pm Kids Tractor Maze
- 3:30pm – 4:00pm Canine All Stars
- 5:30pm – 6:00pm Canine All Stars
- 7:30pm – 8:00pm Canine All Stars
COMMUNITY CENTER
- 11:00am- 11:00pm Food Court
Thursday, August 31
Gates Open: 11am - 11pm
PEPSI STAGE
- 1:30pm - 2:30pm Kaylee Smith
- 3:00pm - 3:30pm Royalty Dancers
- 4:00pm - 4:45pm Tambasasayama Dekansho Dancers
- 6:00pm – 8:00pm Coyote Kings with Tiph Dames
BANNER BANK / WILDHORSE MANY WATERS STAGE
- 9:30pm - 11:30pm Arena Rock Gold – 80s Rock
P1FCU ARENA
- 5:00pm Demo Time Trials
- 6:00pm Heat Races
- 7:00pm Demolition Derby Begins
KETCH PEN BEER GARDEN
- 4:00pm- 11:00pm Open
PAVILION – ARTISTS IN ACTION
- 11:00am – 3:00pm Jeff Wagner - Pastels
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm Jennifer Iacoboni & Julee Ryle – Stamping
- 3:00pm – 7:00pm Cheryl Clark – Colored Pencil
- 6:00pm – 10:00pm John Knapp – Pastel Demonstration
FRONTIER JUNCTION
- 4:30pm – 5:00pm Dangerous Feats of Comedy
- 6:00pm - 6:30pm Dangerous Feats of Comedy
- 8:00pm – 8:30pm Dangerous Feats of Comedy
ROVING ACTS
- 4:30pm – 5:00pm The Throw Zone - Juggling
- 6:00pm – 7:00pm Hillia Hula - Hula Hoop stunts
- 6:00pm – 6:30pm The Throw Zone - Juggling
- 7:30pm – 8:30pm Hillia Hula - Hula Hoop stunts
- 7:30pm – 8:00pm The Throw Zone - Juggling
- 9:00pm – 10:00pm Hillia Hula - Hula Hoop stunts
- 9:00pm – 9:30pm The Throw Zone - Juggling
MANY WATERS LAWN AREA
- 12:00pm – 12:30pm Barnyard Racers
- 2:00pm – 2:30pm Barnyard Racers
- 4:00pm – 4:30pm Barnyard Racers
- 5:30pm - 6:00pm Barnyard Racers
- 7:30pm – 8:00pm Barnyard Racers
MIDWAY LAWN AREA
- 4:30pm – 5:00pm Max Power & Nitro
- 7:00pm – 7:30pm Max Power & Nitro
- 9:30pm - 10:00pm Max Power & Nitro
BARN 2
- 11:00am – 11:00pm Walk on the Wild Side
KIDS FARM CENTER/ BARN AREA
- 9:00am- 2:00pm Education Day
- 11:00am- 7:00pm Kids Farm Center
- 11:00am-7:00pm Antique Tractors
NORTH OF EXPO BUILDING
- 11:00am-7:00pm Kids Tractor Maze
- 3:30pm – 4:00pm Canine All Stars
- 5:30pm – 6:00pm Canine All Stars
- 7:30pm – 8:00pm Canine All Stars
COMMUNITY CENTER
- 11:00am- 11:00pm Food Court
Friday, September 1: Kids Day
Gates Open: 11am - Midnight
PEPSI STAGE
- 2:15pm – 2:45pm Royalty Dancers
- 4:00pm – 4:15pm Wa-Hi Dance Team
- 4:30pm – 6:30pm Skybound Tumbling
- 7:00pm – 9:00pm Shank’s Pony
BANNER BANK / WILDHORSE MANY WATERS STAGE
- 3:00pm – 4:00pm Native American Dancing by CTUIR
- 9:00pm – 10:30pm Leah Justine – Country
P1FCU ARENA
- 6:30pm Pre-Rodeo Attractions: 8-14 Valley Area Barrel Racing, Mutton Bustin’ & Drill Team
- 7:00pm Pro-Rodeo Grand Entry
KETCH PEN BEER GARDEN
- 4:00pm- Midnight Open
PAVILION – ARTISTS IN ACTION
- 11:00pm – 1:00pm Susan Price – Watercolor
- 1:00pm-3:00pm Ellen Heath – Watercolor
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm Jennifer Iacoboni & Julee Ryle – Stamping
- 4:00pm – 5:00pm TBA
- 5:00pm – 7:00pm Joyce Anderson - Watercolor
FRONTIER JUNCTION
- 4:30pm – 5:00pm Dangerous Feats of Comedy
- 6:00pm - 6:30pm Dangerous Feats of Comedy
- 8:00pm – 8:30pm Dangerous Feats of Comedy
ROVING ACTS
- 4:30pm – 5:00pm The Throw Zone - Juggling
- 6:00pm – 7:00pm Hillia Hula - Hula Hoop stunts
- 6:00pm – 6:30pm The Throw Zone - Juggling
- 7:30pm – 8:30pm Hillia Hula - Hula Hoop stunts
- 7:30pm – 8:00pm The Throw Zone - Juggling
- 9:00pm – 10:00pm Hillia Hula - Hula Hoop stunts
- 9:00pm – 9:30pm The Throw Zone - Juggling
MANY WATERS LAWN AREA
- 12:00pm – 12:30pm Barnyard Racers
- 2:00pm – 2:30pm Barnyard Racers
- 4:00pm – 4:30pm Barnyard Racers
- 5:30pm - 6:00pm Barnyard Racers
- 7:30pm – 8:00pm Barnyard Racers
BARN 2
- 11:00am – Midnight Walk on the Wild Side
MIDWAY LAWN AREA
- 3:00pm - 6:00pm Car Show
- 4:30pm – 5:00pm Max Power & Nitro
- 7:00pm – 7:30pm Max Power & Nitro
- 9:30pm - 10:00pm Max Power & Nitro
KIDS FARM CENTER/ BARN AREA
- 11:00am- 7:00pm Kids Farm Center
- 11:00am- 7:00pm Antique Tractors
NORTH OF EXPO BUILDING
- 11:00am- 7:00pm Kids Tractor Maze
- 3:30pm – 4:00pm Canine All Stars
- 5:30pm – 6:00pm Canine All Stars
- 7:30pm – 8:00pm Canine All Stars
COMMUNITY CENTER
- 11:00am- Midnight Food Court
Saturday, Sept. 3: Sponsored by Bi-Mart
Gates Open 11am - Midnight
ANNUAL WWFFD PARADE
- 9:45am Kids Parade – Downtown Walla Walla
- 10:00am Downtown Walla Walla
PEPSI STAGE
- 12:00pm - 1:00pm Jacob Broullette
- 2:15pm - 2:45pm Walla Walla Dance Company
- 4:15pm - 5:15pm Steppin’ Country
- 6:00pm – 8:00pm Storm Rider
BANNER BANK / WILDHORSE MANY WATERS STAGE
- 1:00pm - 2:00pm Native American Dancing by CTUIR
- 3:00pm - 4:00pm Native American Dancing by CTUIR
- 9:00pm – 12:00am American Mile
P1FCU ARENA
- 6:30pm Pre-Rodeo Attractions: Big 4 Royalty Barrel Race Challenge, Mutton Bustin’ and Drill Team
- 7:00pm Pro-Rodeo Grand Entry
KETCH PEN BEER GARDEN
- 4:00pm- Midnight Open
PAVILION – ARTISTS IN ACTION
- 12:00pm – 2:00pm Susan Price Watercolor
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm Corrina Whitehurst - Pastel
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm Jennifer Iacoboni & Julee Ryle - Stamping
- 6:00pm – 10:00pm John Knapp – Pastel Demonstration
FRONTIER JUNCTION
- 4:30pm – 5:00pm Dangerous Feats of Comedy
- 6:00pm - 6:30pm Dangerous Feats of Comedy
- 8:00pm – 8:30pm Dangerous Feats of Comedy
ROVING ACTS
- 4:30pm – 5:00pm The Throw Zone - Juggling
- 6:00pm – 7:00pm Hillia Hula - Hula Hoop stunts
- 6:00pm – 6:30pm The Throw Zone - Juggling
- 7:30pm – 8:30pm Hillia Hula - Hula Hoop stunts
- 7:30pm – 8:00pm The Throw Zone - Juggling
- 9:00pm – 10:00pm Hillia Hula - Hula Hoop stunts
- 9:00pm – 9:30pm The Throw Zone - Juggling
MANY WATERS LAWN AREA
- 12:00pm – 12:30pm Barnyard Racers
- 2:00pm – 2:30pm Barnyard Racers
- 4:00pm – 4:30pm Barnyard Racers
- 5:30pm - 6:00pm Barnyard Racers
- 7:30pm – 8:00pm Barnyard Racers
BARN 2
- 11:00am – Midnight Walk on the Wild Side
MIDWAY LAWN AREA
- 3:00pm - 6:00pm Classic Car Show
- 4:30pm – 5:00pm Max Power & Nitro
- 7:00pm – 7:30pm Max Power & Nitro
- 9:30pm - 10:00pm Max Power & Nitro
KIDS FARM CENTER/ BARN AREA
- 11:00am- 7:00pm Kids Farm Center
- 11:00am- 7:00pm Antique Tractors
NORTH OF EXPO BUILDING
- 11:00am- 7:00pm Kids Tractor Maze
- 3:30pm – 4:00pm Canine All Stars
- 5:30pm – 6:00pm Canine All Stars
- 7:30pm – 8:00pm Canine All Stars
COMMUNITY CENTER
- 11:00am- Midnight Food Court
Sunday, Sept. 3: Sponsored by Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic
Gates Open 11am - Midnight
PEPSI STAGE
- 9:30am Livestock Awards Ceremony
- 2:15pm – 2:30pm Royalty Dancers
- 3:00pm – 4:00pm Ballet Folklorico
BANNER BANK / WILDHORSE MANY WATERS STAGE
- 12:30pm - 1:15pm El Color de Mexico Kids
- 1:30pm - 2:15pm El Color de Mexico Adult
- 4:30pm - 6:30pm Eddie Manzanares & Café Blanco
- 7:00pm – 9:00pm Grupo Control
- 10:00pm – 12:00am Bryan Martin
P1FCU ARENA
- 8:30am-9:30am Cowboy Church
- 6:30pm 15-20 Valley Area Barrel Racing, Mutton Bustin’ & Drill Team
- 7:00pm Pro-Rodeo Grand Entry
KETCH PEN BEER GARDEN
- 4:00pm- 11:00pm Open
PAVILION – ARTISTS IN ACTION
- 11:00am – 1:00am Ellen Heath - Watercolor
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Susan Price - Watercolor
- 4:00pm – 7:00pm Joyce Anderson – Watercolor
- 7:00pm – 8:00pm TBA
- 8:00pm – 10:00pm Corinna Whitehurst – Colored Pencil
FRONTIER JUNCTION
- 4:30pm – 5:00pm Dangerous Feats of Comedy
- 6:00pm - 6:30pm Dangerous Feats of Comedy
- 8:00pm – 8:30pm Dangerous Feats of Comedy
ROVING ACTS
- 4:30pm – 5:00pm The Throw Zone - Juggling
- 6:00pm – 7:00pm Hillia Hula - Hula Hoop stunts
- 6:00pm – 6:30pm The Throw Zone - Juggling
- 7:30pm – 8:30pm Hillia Hula - Hula Hoop stunts
- 7:30pm – 8:00pm The Throw Zone - Juggling
- 9:00pm – 10:00pm Hillia Hula - Hula Hoop stunts
- 9:00pm – 9:30pm The Throw Zone - Juggling
MANY WATERS LAWN AREA
- 12:00pm – 12:30pm Barnyard Racers
- 2:00pm – 2:30pm Barnyard Racers
- 4:00pm – 4:30pm Barnyard Racers
- 5:30pm - 6:00pm Barnyard Racers
- 7:30pm – 8:00pm Barnyard Racers
BARN 2
- 11:00am – Midnight Walk on the Wild Side
MIDWAY LAWN AREA
- 3:00pm - 6:00pm Motorcycle Show
- 4:30pm – 5:00pm Max Power & Nitro
- 7:00pm – 7:30pm Max Power & Nitro
- 9:30pm - 10:00pm Max Power & Nitro
KIDS FARM CENTER/ BARN AREA
- 11:00am- 7:00pm Kids Farm Center
- 11:00am- 7:00pm Antique Tractors
NORTH OF EXPO BUILDING
- 11:00am- 7:00pm Kids Tractor Maze
- 3:30pm – 4:00pm Canine All Stars
- 5:30pm – 6:00pm Canine All Stars
- 7:30pm – 8:00pm Canine All Stars
COMMUNITY CENTER
- 11:00am- Midnight Food Court
