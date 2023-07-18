(CNN) — Fran Drescher, actor and president of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) – the union representing about 160,000 Hollywood actors who went on strike Friday – said on a livestream with Sen. Bernie Sanders on Tuesday that she believes it will one day be “against the law” for streaming giants to continue to withhold viewership information and metrics.

The conversation was prompted, in part, by Sanders asking about the reasoning behind the strike, which Drescher said had to do with working actors’ compensation not matching the current climate.

CNN’s Chris Isidore contributed to this report.