Fran Drescher’s journey from ‘The Nanny’ to Hollywood union boss

(CNN) — The character that made her famous also foreshadowed Fran Drescher’s biggest role yet.

In Season 2 of her sitcom “The Nanny,” which ran from 1993 to 1999, Drescher’s character Fran Fine refuses to cross a picket line in an episode titled, “The Strike.”