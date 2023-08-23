Former ‘Friends’ writer recalls that working on the show was no ‘dream job’

The cast of "Friends."

 Warner Bros. Television/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

(CNN) — Former TV writer Patty Lin says that while working on “Friends” would “remain my most recognizable credit,” it doesn’t mean she loved her time on the hit show.

Lin writes in her upcoming memoir, “End Credits: How I Broke Up with Hollywood,” that after working as a television writer for a decade, she left Hollywood in 2008 after penning scripts for “Freaks and Geeks,” “Desperate Housewives,” and “Breaking Bad.”