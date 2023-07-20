Margot Robbie, Sheryl Lee Ralph and more actors react to SAG-AFTRA strike

Margot Robbie at the London premiere of "Barbie" on July 12.

 Maja Smiejkowska/Reuters

(CNN) — Notifications popped up on Barbie Koelker’s phone for days after a trailer for the “Barbie” movie first came out. Friends were eager to know what she thought.

“They know that I’ve fought for people to just take Barbie seriously,” Koelker says.