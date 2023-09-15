First full trailer for ‘Frasier’ reboot drops – and it’s new city, same Frasier

(CNN) — Almost four decades after he first appeared on television screens, Frasier Crane is back–and he’s basically the same, albeit with a new skyline.

The first full trailer for the reboot of the hit ’90s sitcom “Frasier” was released by Paramount+ on Thursday, offering more details of the series, which sees Kelsey Grammer return to play the titular character 30 years after the original show first aired.