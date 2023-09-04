(CNN) — Traditionally, the doldrums of late summer give way to a mix of heady and prestige titles at the box office each autumn, as studios begin rolling out what they hope to be award-worthy contenders that also are popular enough to get people in theaters and make some actual money.

But this year is far from a traditional one. There is, of course, the ongoing double whammy of twin Hollywood strikes, as contract negotiations between studios and streamers and writers and actors remain at an impasse. With most production and promotion completely halted, titles like “Dune: Part Two” and “Kraven the Hunter” vacated their spots on this season’s release calendar.