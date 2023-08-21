Everything you need to know before the ‘Ahsoka’ series debuts

(CNN) — With this week’s premiere of “Ahsoka” on Disney+ – the latest live-action series to round out the ever-expanding “Star Wars” universe – a long-held hope of franchise obsessives and even some casual fans is being realized.

Ahsoka Tano, previously voiced by Ashley Eckstein in 2008’s animated “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” film and ensuing series of the same name, and the subsequent series “Star Wars: Rebels,” was never in any of the tentpole live-action movies, but is nonetheless a pivotal “Star Wars” franchise figure. Starting out as the Jedi padawan (read: apprentice) of Anakin Skywalker (read: the future Darth Vader), she in fact ties together several threads that span the first six major movies of the “Star Wars” saga (in other words, the classic original trilogy followed by the prequels released between 1999 and 2005).