Vista Field hosts first ArtWalk amid summer activity push

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Vista Field officially opened up in June of last year. Friday, Aug. 4, the Vista Field ArtWalk is happening at the former municipal airport.
It’s a free event, where there’s going to be art, music, shopping, food trucks, local artists, artisan crafts and more. It takes place from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 6600 W. Deschutes Ave. in Kennewick.
David Phongsa, the marketing and capital projects coordinator with the Port of Kennewick, said last month in July, there was a yoga and wellness event held at Vista Field. August’s event is the ArtWalk, and next month in September, there will be an e-bike expo partnering with local bike shops.
“We just created these events for something free for the community and create vibrancy down here in the Vista field. We want people to be familiar with Vista Field, because it's in the development stages,” said Phongsa. “The main question that I always get is ‘Where's Vista Field?’ and we say, ‘It's right behind the Toyota Center.’”
While it has been more than a year since the grand opening of Vista Field, the Port of Kennewick is holding high standards for the businesses that are going to make residence at Vista Field.
Phongsa one business has signed an agreement to put up a building at Vista Field in the year it’s been open, and there are talks now of other businesses interested in buying parcels.
“I think COVID, kind of, you know, disrupted things,” Phongsa said. “There's interest and there's talks every day with the real estate people and the planning department, and things are happening here and it's looking good for the future.”