Rylee Fitzgerald reports.

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled Friday and Saturday as the Thunder at the Mountain event roars back into the Tri-City Raceway for its second year, featuring the high-octane Malicious Monster Truck Tour.

The biggest and baddest automobiles are here in the Tri-Cities for just two days - monster trucks! This year's Malicious Monster Truck Tour brings three thrilling events.