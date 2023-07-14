WEST RICHLAND, Wash. — Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled Friday and Saturday as the Thunder at the Mountain event roars back into the Tri-City Raceway for its second year, featuring the high-octane Malicious Monster Truck Tour.
The biggest and baddest automobiles are here in the Tri-Cities for just two days - monster trucks! This year's Malicious Monster Truck Tour brings three thrilling events.
The competitions start at 7:30 p.m. with a Best Tricks contest, where the drivers and their monster trucks have three chances to impress the fans and judges by showcasing their skills using any obstacle on the infield, according to Dallas Glenn-Rogers, the event's announcer. From two-wheel tricks, donuts, stoppies to impressive wheelies and catching massive air, the drivers aim to win over the crowd.
As Myles Parker, a monster truck driver, explains, "Get some good air, whatever we're trying to do there to show off to the fans, ‘Hey this guy’s really good, right?’"
After the Best Tricks contest, the official races kick off in a bracket-style tournament to determine the fastest driver. Parker explained that there’s a tricky turn in the Monster Truck race, where a risky J-turn brings racers right up next to one another.
As Glenn-Rogers puts it, "That big of a truck, that much horsepower, you gotta see who’s fastest."
To conclude the night of competitions, the Monster Truck Freestyle event takes the infield. This is the one that gets fans going.
"There's no rules, no limits," explains Glenn-Rogers, "The trucks and the drivers get to basically go out and do whatever it takes to win over the fans and the judges."
Parker cautioned that drivers can push the limits during this one, but have to be mindful not to go too far, in case of rolling over or damaging trucks.
But the excitement doesn't end with the main events. Tri-City Raceway will also host additional spectacles, including a Motorcycle Wheelie Competition and a spectacular fireworks show on Saturday night.
One of the major highlights that draws people in is the Monster Truck Ride-Alongs.
"I don't know of any other ride where you have the adults just as excited as the kids," said Glenn-Rogers.
These exhilarating experiences bring excitement to every single rider, creating lasting memories. Those rides available during the pre-show pit party, intermission break and after the show, every eager participant will have the opportunity to enjoy the thrill of a lifetime.
Gates will open at 5 o'clock, followed by the pit party at 5:30 p.m. Finally, at 7:30 p.m., the races will flag off.
"It's just totally different than some other Motorsports and stuff that are out here," said Parker.