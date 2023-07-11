Rylee Fitzgerald reports.

RICHLAND, Wash. — The sixth annual See3Slam basketball tournament took place in Richland over the weekend, offering both excitement and scorching temperatures. However, beyond being a basketball tournament, this event serves as a fundraiser.

Leading the charge is Dr. James Guzek, an ophthalmologist and eye surgeon based in the Tri-Cities area. Each year, Dr. Guzek leads a team of volunteers to Ethiopia to perform cataract surgeries and restore sight to hundreds of blind individuals. The funds raised through See3Slam directly support these crucial surgeries and the partnering doctors involved.

Rylee Fitzgerald reports.

Rylee Fitzgerald reports.