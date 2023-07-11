RICHLAND, Wash. — The sixth annual See3Slam basketball tournament took place in Richland over the weekend, offering both excitement and scorching temperatures. However, beyond being a basketball tournament, this event serves as a fundraiser.
Leading the charge is Dr. James Guzek, an ophthalmologist and eye surgeon based in the Tri-Cities area. Each year, Dr. Guzek leads a team of volunteers to Ethiopia to perform cataract surgeries and restore sight to hundreds of blind individuals. The funds raised through See3Slam directly support these crucial surgeries and the partnering doctors involved.
According to the event director, Dr. Guzek is the driving force behind this fundraiser. He is not the only one who performs these surgeries, but the funds go toward supporting partnering doctors there to keep it going.
Dr. Guzek explained, "It's not that I need to do all the cataracts or I could do all the cataracts, right, but I can identify people that have a heart to serve the poor, that will do it for a very low cost, very efficiently, and we can low wind in their sails so that they can help their own people, week in, week out, month in, month out. I go over and I cheer them on, and I do a little surgery with them for a week or two, and that is so crucial." Dr. Guzek typically travels to Ethiopia once a year and plans to return in November.
The operating costs for the event are fully covered by title sponsor Tri-Cities Credit Union (Tri-CU), ensuring that all proceeds raised from players can directly contribute to curing blindness in Ethiopia.
This year's See3Slam event witnessed significant growth and success, as highlighted by the event director, Terry Fleischman. She revealed that the tournament raised approximately $35,000 to $40,000 to aid in the battle against blindness. With around 300 three-player teams participating, the event has expanded substantially since its start with just 100 teams.
Fleischman and Dr. Guzek are both Rotarians with the Tri-Cities Sunrise Rotary Club. Fleischman said this is one of the biggest and most influential projects the Rotary Club partakes in. Dozens of people from the Rotary Club volunteer their time during the hot summer weekend to make this event run smoothly. They are always looking for more members, and more volunteers.
The scorching temperatures presented a challenge during the tournament. Safety was a top priority, and the organizers took several measures to ensure the well-being of participants. “We've been handing out a lot of liquid IDs, a lot of liquid IVs. We've been hanging out, we've been going around giving water out. We have our medical tent that has all kinds of ice packs. We prepared people to come with their canopies, ice chests. We have ice available for people, and we've got a team that's going around taking care of people left and right,” explained Fleischman.
The intense heat affected everyone in attendance. Despite the weather, the See3Slam tournament received positive feedback from participants. Dylan and Andrew Strait, members of the winning Men's 35 and Older team, rightfully called "Already Sore," praised the organization.
"We were commenting last night; we think it's very well run, appreciate the organization of it. It's well done,” Dylan Strait said.
Andrew Strait added, "Despite the heat, I would say a very good turnout. Seems like a lot of people, not only playing but watching as well. So, lots of fun."
In addition to the basketball games, the quality of the See3Slam 3-on-3 basketball tournament was attributed to good basketball playing and reliable referees. The event director emphasized the importance of having skilled referees and appealed for their continued support.