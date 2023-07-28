Annual Art in the Park Festival takes over Howard Amon Park Jill Sperling Jill Sperling GMNW Anchor Author twitter Author email Jul 28, 2023 Jul 28, 2023 Updated Jul 28, 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jill Sperling reports RICHLAND, Wash. — The Art in the Park Festival kicks off at Howard Amon park Friday morning, July 28. The event is presented by the Allied Arts Association, which runs Gallery at the Park. Allied Arts Association Public Communication Chair Bob Allen says around 300 artists have set up booths at the park this year, which is a record for the event. Art in the Park runs Friday and Saturday at no charge to anyone wanting to check it out. "Totally free," Allen said. "It's part of the association's mission is bringing art to the community. So, we're more than happy to have people just come and look at the art and get a feel for it."Because of the number of artists this year, the event has expanded behind the children's play area on the south side of Lee Boulevard. In addition to art vendors, the festival includes live music and food trucks. Art in the Park starts an hour earlier this year at 8 a.m. to let people enjoy the art before it gets too hot. The event goes until 6 p.m. both days.COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jill Sperling GMNW Anchor Author twitter Author email Follow Jill Sperling Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Kennewick PD: Woman faces murder charge after boyfriend dies from gunshot wound Annual Art in the Park Festival takes over Howard Amon Park Yakima firefighters' union pushes back on reduced staffing at airport fire station Bright's Candies of Walla Walla ranked #1 in the U.S. 4 break-ins, a church on fire - Pasco man goes on a crime spree Latest News Yakima firefighters' union pushes back on reduced staffing at airport fire station Yakima Health District pilot program will provide free Narcan for local businesses Annual Art in the Park Festival takes over Howard Amon Park Kennewick PD: Woman faces murder charge after boyfriend dies from gunshot wound City of Yakima weighs options for $1.3 million from state's opioid lawsuit settlements More News