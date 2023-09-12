Ethan Hawke took a Greyhound bus to Toronto film festival By Lisa Respers France, CNN Sep 12, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Stars aren’t exempt from travel hassles.Just ask Ethan Hawke, who ended up traveling on a Greyhound bus to theToronto International Film Festival (TIFF) after flights were canceled.The actor told People that he had to pivot in order to make it to the premiere of his new film, “Wildcat.”“Three flights canceled, then I was like, ‘I’m not gonna miss this because of some airport,’” he said. “So, I went to port authority and hopped the bus.”It sounds like Hawke, who made the trek with his wife and producing partner, spent his travel time well.“I just read my book and disappeared in the back and prayed that we made it,” Hawke added that no one really noticed him until they made it to customs.As for how his fellow passengers responded to having a celebrity on board, Hawke quipped, “Man, nobody cares about anybody else on the bus.”The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Man dies in custody while at the Yakima County Jail UPDATE: All Yakima schools back in normal operations after shooting, victim is an Eisenhower student Franklin County supporting WSAC lawsuit against WA state Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force arrests 9 on drug possession and other charges Newly discovered Comet Nishimura will soon swing by Earth Latest News 2.7 magnitude earthquake shakes northwest of Fairchild Air Force Base ‘Walk About Yakima’ program speaks with Tri-Cities officials on youth violence and gang prevention Tri-City Metro Drug Task Force arrests 9 on drug possession and other charges Mild Night...Windy In Mountain Gaps...Warmer This Weekend Zintel Canyon in flames, fire crews will continue to watch for hotspots More News