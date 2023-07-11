(CNN) — The Emmy nominations will be announced July 12, for a ceremony that should have a celebratory feel, with plenty of attention expected for acclaimed TV shows that bid farewell during the eligibility period, including “Succession,” “Better Call Saul,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Barry,” and “Ted Lasso.”

Except a writers strike hovers over the industry, casting into doubt what a September Emmys might look like, and whether Hollywood will be up and running – or on speaking terms – come show time. The guild representing actors is locked in its own negotiations with the major studios, bearing down on an extended deadline that happens to coincide with nomination day.