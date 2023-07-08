(CNN) — As Swifties and others rejoice at the release of Taylor Swift’s “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” a reissue of the star’s third studio album from 2010, one previously unreleased track has some scratching their heads.

“When Emma Falls in Love,” one of the “from the vault” songs in the album rerelease, is gaining traction online as being about Oscar-winning actor Emma Stone, a known friend of Swift’s from the time “Speak Now” was initially written, around 2008-2010.