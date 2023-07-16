Eminem performs ‘Lose Yourself’ during surprise appearance at Ed Sheeran’s Detroit concert

Eminem (left) and Ed Sheeran perform in Los Angeles during the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in November.

 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

(CNN) — The audience at Ed Sheeran’s concert in Detroit on Saturday lost themselves in the music when Eminem showed up for a surprise hometown performance.

In videos posted to Sheeran’s Instagram page on Sunday, the singer keeps the surprise close to the chest by telling his audience he wanted to perform a “cover” of an Eminem song.