Emily Blunt, left, and Dwayne Johnson arrive at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

 Jordan Strauss

(CNN) — Emily Blunt has revealed she is taking a break from acting this year to spend more time with her family.

The British actress, who is married and shares two daughters with fellow actor John Krasinski, made the comments during an appearance on the “Table for Two” podcast, released Monday.