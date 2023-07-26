Ellen Burstyn returns to legendary horror franchise 50 years later in eerie ‘Exorcist: Believer’ trailer

(CNN) — “Mother” is back.

Ellen Burstyn, beloved actor who starred in the groundbreaking 1973 horror film “The Exorcist,” has returned to the nightmare-inducing franchise for the first time since its debut 50 years ago in the franchise’s next installment, “The Exorcist: Believer.”