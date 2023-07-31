(CNN) — When “Elemental” opened to less than $30 million in the US in mid-June, box-office analysts and reporters were quick to label the animated movie a “flop,” one that was almost sure to lose money. Yet after steadily playing through the summer, the latest entry from one-time hit factory Pixar appears to have taken a page from the Little Mermaid – namely, by sprouting legs.

The animated love story is bearing down on $150 million in the US, meaning it will have earned five times its opening-weekend total – a multiple no Pixar movie has achieved since the original “Toy Story.”