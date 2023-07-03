Dolly Parton says she doesn’t want to live on through AI after she dies: ‘When I’m gone, I want to fly with it’

Dolly Parton isn’t interested in living on through artificial intelligence. The “Jolene” singer was asked about AI technology during a press conference in London that she appeared at to promote her upcoming album “Rockstar.” “I think I’ve left a great body of work behind,” Parton said, adding she doesn’t know how “they’ll keep me around.”

 Anna Gordon/Reuters

