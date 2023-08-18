Dolly Parton, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr come together on her ‘Let It Be’ cover

(CNN) — Only country music icon Dolly Parton can manage to get Beatles legends Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr together to record a new rendition of one of their band’s most iconic songs.

Parton debuted a cover of the hit 1970 Beatles ballad “Let It Be” on Thursday as the latest single from her upcoming rock album “Rockstar,” and the track features both McCartney and Starr.