Dire Straits guitarist Jack Sonni dies age 68

Jack Sonni , pictured in Molfetta at the Puglia Outlet Village on September 21, 2019, dies age 68.

 Davide Pischettola/NurPhoto/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — Jack Sonni, former guitarist for British rock band Dire Straits, has died, the group announced on social media.

“#JackSonni Rest In Peace” the band wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday alongside a black and white photograph of the guitarist. He was 68.