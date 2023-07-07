Da Brat has given birth to her first child, a boy By Dan Heching, CNN Jul 7, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Da Brat, real name Shawntae Harris-Dupart, and her wife Jesseca “Judy” Harris-Dupart are the proud parents of a newborn baby boy.In identical Instagram posts on Friday, the hip-hop icon and her spouse shared video footage of the moment of birth, as well as still photos within the clip of their hands holding the baby.The caption said that the infant, named True Legend Harris-Dupart, was born on Thursday evening and is “as PERFECT as ever.”The post continued, “We are overwhelmed with love, Very appreciative for such a blessing of our bundle of joy. This journey has been more amazing than we could’ve ever imagined.”The 49-year-old rapper announced in February that she was pregnant.People Magazine was first to share the news of the birth.The baby, who already has his own Instagram account, weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces at the time of birth, and measured 20 inches long.Da Brat married Harris-Dupart, who has three children, last year.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. CNN’s Lisa Respers France contributed to this report. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular The Eagles announce ‘final’ tour dates after 52 years as a band 'If this plane lands in Seattle, I will kill everyone on board': Man who admitted making threat on Alaska Airlines flight said he was trying to avoid drug cartel 2 killed, 1 injured overnight on Yakama Reservation Britney Spears says Wembanyama’s security struck her in Las Vegas, Spurs rookie says he was grabbed Walla Walla man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, other charges Latest News WeatherAlert: Record high heat is cause for disaster, here's what you need to know Annual heat waves call for cooling centers in Benton and Franklin Counties City of Yakima kicks off free summer concerts, movies in the park this weekend Police use DNA to identify suspect in rape, murder of Yakima woman WeatherAlert: Extreme Fire Danger in Benton County More News