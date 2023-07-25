Enter to win four tickets to see the Dust Devils! Jul 25, 2023 Jul 25, 2023 Updated 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save COPYRIGHT 2023 BY APPLE VALLEY NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular BREAKING: Northbound lanes of Stevens Drive near Richland airport closed, crash involved Kennewick PD Patrol Car KPD: Suspect was throwing knives at officers before he stole a Kennewick patrol vehicle Man in critical condition after being shot by WSP Trooper during DUI traffic stop Police: Drug overdose reversal ends with assault of an officer and firefighter FIREWATCH: I-90 closed for wildfire near Kittitas started by semi-truck Latest News Long time Cancer Center patient donates 100 year old Steinway Piano Educational Service District 123 offering free school supplies Washington State is accepting applications for park maintenance grants Police: Drug overdose reversal ends with assault of an officer and firefighter UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers, potentially dodging calamitous strike More News