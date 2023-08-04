(CNN) — Comedian and activist Eddie Izzard has announced on social media that she is hoping to stand as a member of parliament at the UK’s next general election.

Izzard, who is also known as Suzy Eddie Izzard, said on her website that she is standing to be selected as the opposition Labour Party’s candidate for the Brighton Pavilion seat in southeast England, “to support this brilliant city and its diverse and vibrant community.”