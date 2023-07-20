(CNN) — It took over a decade for Josh Hartnett and director Christopher Nolan to finally have the opportunity to work together in “Oppenheimer,” but there was a time when Hartnett was almost cast as Nolan’s Batman.

According to the director, Hartnett was an early contender to play the Caped Crusader in Nolan’s “Batman” trilogy that kicked off in 2005 with “Batman Begins,” but the actor didn’t end up screen-testing for the role.