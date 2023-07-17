(CNN) — “The bomb, Dimitri. The hydrogen bomb,” an exasperated US president reminds his Soviet counterpart in Stanley Kubrick’s 1964 classic “Dr Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.”

As if the bomb could ever be forgotten. At the height of the Cold War, when mutually assured destruction was at its crazed height, nuclear warfare found itself abstracted through humor – perhaps the only reasonable way to treat something so fearsome. The bomb was a sick joke to be ridden, sometimes metaphorically, sometimes literally, a totem of mankind’s ingenuity and stupidity riveted shut and let fly. To look at it head-on was to be blinded by its glare; the power it wrought was too absurd — and too close — to countenance. Best to send in the clowns.