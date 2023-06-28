(CNN) — Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have welcomed a son via surrogate, just five months after Teigen gave birth to their daughter Esti.

The surprise announcement came in a moving post on Teigen’s verified Instagram page on Wednesday, in which she wrote, “Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love.”