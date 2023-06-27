Chris Noth denies feeling ‘iced out’ by his former costars after sexual assault allegations

Chris Noth poses at the opening night of the new one man show starring Gabriel Byrne based on his memoir "Walking with Ghosts" on Broadway at The Music Box Theatre on October 27, 2022 in New York City.

 Bruce Glikas/WireImage/Getty Images

(CNN) — Chris Noth is pushing back on a report that his former costars are shunning him.

The actor recently posted a screen grab of a headline from a New York Post article titled, “Chris Noth feels ‘iced out’ by ‘Sex and the City’ cast after sexual assault claims: report,” which cited a tabloid story that claimed Sarah Jessica Parker and others had turned away from Noth after he was accused of sexual assault. The tabloid story cited unnamed sources.