‘Choose Love’ gives the rom-com a strained interactive twist

(CNN) — Young-adult romance would seem like a fertile genre for Netflix’s periodic adventures in interactivity, allowing viewers to make decisions for the protagonist and even select the guy they’d like to see her pick. Yet “Choose Love” strains the storytelling to fit the gimmick, in a special that does its central character no favors by making her race through the trio of suitors suddenly in her life.

Netflix has dabbled in this technology before with mixed results, including interactive “Black Mirror” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” specials in recent years. The choices – things like “good news” or “bad news” – have a way of leading toward the same inexorable end, which makes the idea of deciding the outcome of a love quadrangle intriguing, at least on its face.