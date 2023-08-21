(CNN) — Cheems Balltze, a little dog whose smiling face and stocky physique went viral in memes about his passion for cheeseburgers, has died after a short battle with cancer.

The 12-year-old Shiba Inu, also known as Ball Ball, underwent thoracentesis surgery on Friday but never woke up, his owner, Kathy, wrote in a post on Instagram. She said Ball Ball was set to receive further treatment for his cancer after the operation.