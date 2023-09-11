(CNN) — Charlie Robison, a country music artist known for his song “I Want You Bad,” has died, according to a statement from his wife shared on Facebook.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share the news that my husband, Charlie Robison, has passed away today, surrounded by his family and friends. My heart is broken. Please pray for me, our children and our family,” Kristem Robison wrote in a post on Sunday.