Cardi B will not be charged related to microphone-throwing incident, police say

Cardi B is pictured here in Paris in July.

 KGC-320/441/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

(CNN) — Cardi B will not face charges related to throwing her microphone into the crowd at a concert in Las Vegas last weekend, according to police.

“After a thorough review of this case and with the consultation from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office, this case has been closed as having insufficient evidence. No charges will be filed in relation to this case,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police told CNN in a statement on Thursday.

CNN’s Michelle Watson contributed to this report.