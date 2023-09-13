(CNN) — Several cast members of the 20-year-old supernatural TV drama “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” are reuniting to slay again in a new Audible original, “Slayers: A Buffyverse Story.”

Original “Buffy” actors James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield Ford, Amber Benson, James Charles Leary and Danny Strong will star in the scripted audio original, with newcomer Laya DeLeon Hayes joining the cast, according to Audible.