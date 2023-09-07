Britney Spears says she felt ‘scared’ during her famous snake dance routine By Lisa Respers France, CNN Sep 7, 2023 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Britney Spears is reflecting on one of her most memorable performances.More than 20 years after she danced with a python draped around her shoulders at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, the singer is revealing how she felt about it.“One of my favorite performances was with an albino python,” Spears wrote in a tweet on Wednesday. “I still remember how scared I felt when I was handed this snake and took the stage!!!.”Spears danced with the snake while singing her hit song, “I’m a Slave 4 U.”The tweet then notes that Spears will share “more about this performance and other favorites” in her forthcoming book, “The Woman In Me.” The memoir is scheduled to hit shelves on Oct. 24.Spears announced the book was in the works in July.“It’s coming… My story, on my terms, at last,” she wrote at the time on an Instagram post.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular UPDATE: Bateman Island closed after Wednesday fire Bill Gates makes $95 million bet on Bud Light City of Pasco seeking applicants for City Council Dist. 6 seat after resignation of Mayor Pro Tem Craig Maloney Hurricane Lee expected to rapidly intensify in the record-warm Atlantic as it approaches the Caribbean PETA offering $5,000 reward for information, dog fatally shot Latest News Stray Showers and Thunderstorms Tonight - Blues & Walla Walla...Nice Weekend Gorgeous Night...Breezy Near the Foothills...Nice Tomorrow Operation Best Friend #4: Chris NASCAR Coach speaking at Pasco Chamber and Commerce's annual luncheon Monday Stolen food benefits? Submit a claim to DSHS More News