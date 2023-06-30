(CNN) — Up-and-coming actors will do a lot to land a big break, and in Bradley Cooper’s case, that apparently included a fib.

According to “Sex and the City” star Cynthia Nixon, who appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” on Thursday, Cooper said he could drive a stick shift in order to land the role of Jake, a love interest to Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw, in Season 2 of the iconic HBO series back in 1999. (HBO and CNN are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)